Travel Ban Consideration Looms Over President Yoon Amid Martial Law Controversy
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a potential overseas travel ban amid an investigation into last week's martial law imposition. Former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun has been detained for recommending the declaration. Meanwhile, a bid to impeach Yoon was thwarted in parliament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-12-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 07:40 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol may face an overseas travel ban as police investigate his imposition of martial law last week.
The probe, reported by Yonhap, has already led to the detention of former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who allegedly recommended the contentious action to the president.
Yoon successfully evaded an impeachment attempt orchestrated by the opposition in parliament, after the ruling party chose to boycott the vote, blocking the required two-thirds majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former Defence Minister Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Former Defence Minister Arrested Amid Martial Law Controversy
Yonhap news agency reports police are considering placing an overseas travel ban on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.