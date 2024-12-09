Left Menu

Travel Ban Consideration Looms Over President Yoon Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a potential overseas travel ban amid an investigation into last week's martial law imposition. Former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun has been detained for recommending the declaration. Meanwhile, a bid to impeach Yoon was thwarted in parliament.

Updated: 09-12-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 07:40 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol may face an overseas travel ban as police investigate his imposition of martial law last week.

The probe, reported by Yonhap, has already led to the detention of former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who allegedly recommended the contentious action to the president.

Yoon successfully evaded an impeachment attempt orchestrated by the opposition in parliament, after the ruling party chose to boycott the vote, blocking the required two-thirds majority.

