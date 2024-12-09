EU and UN Launch Major Projects to Boost Economic Development and Border Management in Southern Belize

The European Union (EU), in collaboration with the United Nations International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has unveiled two transformative projects aimed at advancing inclusive socio-economic development in southern Belize and improving the nation's border management systems.

These projects highlight the enduring partnership between the EU and the United Nations to promote sustainable development and socio-economic inclusion in Belize.

Strengthening Local Economies and Building Resilience

The Participation, Ownership, and Sustainable Progress for Economic Resilience (PROSPER) initiative, a four-year program, targets the economically vulnerable Toledo District. With a total budget of €4.2 million (BZD 8.9 million), PROSPER seeks to empower rural and indigenous communities through skill-building, entrepreneurship, and economic resilience.

Special focus will be placed on engaging women and young people to foster community ownership and inclusivity.

“This project represents a participatory approach to economic development, empowering marginalized groups to drive progress in their own communities,” said Joni Musabayana, Director of the ILO Decent Work Team for the Caribbean.

PROSPER is expected to directly impact employment opportunities and support sustainable economic activities, including eco-tourism, agriculture, and artisanal ventures, providing a foundation for long-term growth.

Advancing Border Management and Conservation

The second project, titled Effective and Sustainable Management of Belize’s Western and Southern Borders, addresses pressing border security, trade facilitation, and conservation challenges. With a budget of €3.3 million (BZD 7 million), the initiative focuses on:

Developing a National Strategy for Integrated Border Management (IBM).

Updating Conservation and Protected Areas Management Plans to safeguard forests along the southern and western borders.

Equipping border enforcement and conservation agencies with tools and training for enhanced capacity.

Diana Locke, Head of IOM Belize, stated,

“This project will not only improve border security but also strengthen conservation efforts, ensuring the sustainable management of Belize’s natural resources.”

EU and UN Reinforce Their Commitment to Belize

Raul Salazar, UN Resident Coordinator for Belize and El Salvador, praised the initiatives as a testament to multilateralism and shared commitment to sustainable development:

“These projects exemplify the UN-EU partnership in addressing the challenges faced by Belize’s vulnerable communities while enhancing livelihoods and governance structures.”

EU Ambassador to Belize, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, emphasized the transformational potential of the projects:

“This partnership will open new economic opportunities, reduce inequalities, and enhance border management to benefit Belize’s development.”

Key Contributions to Belize’s Development Strategy

Both projects align with Belize’s Medium-Term Development Strategy (2022–2026) and will involve close coordination with local stakeholders and civil society. Together, they aim to reduce socio-economic disparities, bolster border security, and protect critical natural resources.

The projects also reflect the shared goal of "leaving no one behind," underscoring a commitment to fostering a more inclusive, resilient Belize.

Future Impact and Outlook

The EU-UN partnership’s holistic approach to addressing economic and infrastructural challenges in Belize is expected to enhance the livelihoods of thousands while ensuring sustainable development in vulnerable regions. As these initiatives roll out, they will pave the way for a stronger, more prosperous Belize that balances economic growth with environmental conservation and social inclusion.