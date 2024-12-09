North East India’s Artisans Shine at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Buyer-Seller Meet

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) organized the vibrant Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, hosting a Buyer-Seller Meet aimed at fostering long-term business relationships. The event brought together buyers from across India and artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs from North East India, highlighting the region’s rich cultural and economic potential.

The Buyer-Seller Meet facilitated direct interactions between buyers and sellers from North East India across six key sectors:

Textiles

Sericulture

Handloom & Handicrafts

Gems, Jewellery & Allied

Agriculture & Horticulture

Tourism

This platform encouraged bulk orders, long-term collaborations, and immediate trade deals, providing a significant boost to the economic development of the region.

Showcasing North East India’s Potential

Senior officials from MDoNER, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC), and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) participated in the event. They highlighted the strategic importance of the North East as a hub for investment, cultural richness, and indigenous products.

NEHHDC Advisor emphasized the unique advantages of the North East, calling for greater investments to unlock its potential. ONDC Chief Business Officer explained how ONDC’s open-source e-commerce platform is revolutionizing online trade by making it accessible and cost-effective. He announced that artisans, weavers, and sellers from the region are being onboarded to increase market linkages, enabling them to scale their businesses through digital commerce.

Managing Director, NEHHDC, lauded the initiatives for promoting indigenous products and facilitating economic prosperity. The Buyer-Seller Meet also showcased products that are unique to the region, enhancing their visibility to national buyers.

Fostering Growth and Investments

MDoNER Joint Secretary underscored the North East’s confidence and readiness for growth, citing strategic investments as key to unlocking its potential across various sectors. She highlighted initiatives by the Central and State Governments that have created a favorable environment for investment, ensuring all eight North Eastern states provide unique opportunities to investors.

The event reinforced the commitment of MDoNER and the North Eastern states to extend necessary support to investors, fostering a sustainable economic ecosystem.

Empowering Artisans and Entrepreneurs

The one-on-one interactions between buyers and sellers served as a bridge to connect local artisans and weavers with national markets. Products such as traditional textiles, handwoven fabrics, organic produce, and unique handicrafts garnered significant interest, with many sellers receiving immediate trade inquiries and bulk orders.

Driving Economic Prosperity through Collaboration

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav exemplified the government’s vision to promote the “Act East” policy, fostering trade and cultural exchange while empowering local communities. The collaborative effort between MDoNER, NEHHDC, and ONDC signals a transformative approach to development, leveraging technology and partnerships to enhance the visibility and marketability of North East India’s indigenous products.

This initiative not only paves the way for economic prosperity for artisans and entrepreneurs in the region but also underscores the North East’s pivotal role in India’s growth story.