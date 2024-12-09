Left Menu

Court Orders CBI to Find Key Witness in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court on Monday instructed the CBI to locate a crucial witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The court recorded testimony from another witness and scheduled future hearings while reiterating the importance of gathering testimonies from untraceable witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:58 IST
Court Orders CBI to Find Key Witness in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has tasked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with locating a key witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The court emphasized the significance of securing testimonies crucial to the case.

Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh has provided the agency an additional opportunity to track down and summon Manmohan Kaur, who is pivotal to the prosecution's lineup against Tytler. The agency had previously informed the court of Kaur's unavailability, complicating proceedings.

Amid recording testimony from Bal Kishan Arya, another prosecution witness, the judge scheduled the appearance of other witnesses, including Anuj Sinha and N D Pancholi, for December 20. Tytler appeared in court, reminding all of the serious allegations stemming from the tragic Gurudwara Pul Bangash incident in 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024