Court Orders CBI to Find Key Witness in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
A Delhi court on Monday instructed the CBI to locate a crucial witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The court recorded testimony from another witness and scheduled future hearings while reiterating the importance of gathering testimonies from untraceable witnesses.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has tasked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with locating a key witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The court emphasized the significance of securing testimonies crucial to the case.
Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh has provided the agency an additional opportunity to track down and summon Manmohan Kaur, who is pivotal to the prosecution's lineup against Tytler. The agency had previously informed the court of Kaur's unavailability, complicating proceedings.
Amid recording testimony from Bal Kishan Arya, another prosecution witness, the judge scheduled the appearance of other witnesses, including Anuj Sinha and N D Pancholi, for December 20. Tytler appeared in court, reminding all of the serious allegations stemming from the tragic Gurudwara Pul Bangash incident in 1984.
(With inputs from agencies.)
