Haryana Launches New Witness Protection Scheme for Criminal Offences

In a significant move, the Haryana government has initiated the Haryana Witness Protection Scheme, 2025, designed to protect witnesses involved in serious criminal cases. An official statement revealed the scheme, applicable to crimes punishable by death, life imprisonment, or a jail term of seven years or more.

The scheme includes comprehensive protective measures adhering to threat levels, classified into Categories A, B, and C. The protection plans are time-bound, with a maximum duration of three months, and extend to monitoring communications and ensuring the anonymity of witnesses during trials.

District-level witness protection cells, led by senior police officers, will be responsible for implementing these orders. The scheme signifies a progressive step in safeguarding justice under the newly framed criminal laws set to be in force by the end of the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)