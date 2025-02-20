Haryana Launches New Witness Protection Scheme for Criminal Offences
Haryana has unveiled the Haryana Witness Protection Scheme, 2025, aimed at safeguarding witnesses in serious crimes. The scheme categorizes threats and enacts protection measures, such as non-disclosure of identity and in-camera trials, enhancing witnesses' security. Protection lasts three months and is overseen by district-level protection cells.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Haryana government has initiated the Haryana Witness Protection Scheme, 2025, designed to protect witnesses involved in serious criminal cases. An official statement revealed the scheme, applicable to crimes punishable by death, life imprisonment, or a jail term of seven years or more.
The scheme includes comprehensive protective measures adhering to threat levels, classified into Categories A, B, and C. The protection plans are time-bound, with a maximum duration of three months, and extend to monitoring communications and ensuring the anonymity of witnesses during trials.
District-level witness protection cells, led by senior police officers, will be responsible for implementing these orders. The scheme signifies a progressive step in safeguarding justice under the newly framed criminal laws set to be in force by the end of the month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singapore's New Racial Harmony Law: A Consolidation of Safeguards
Erode East By-Poll Voting Kicks Off Amid Tight Security
Delhi Mobilizes Massive Security for Assembly Elections
Smooth Sailing: Delhi Voters Flock to Polls Amid Robust Security
Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Showdown Amidst Tight Security