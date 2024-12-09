India Shines at 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games: Indian Team Bags 55 Medals in Historic Performance

The Indian contingent returned triumphant from the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, clinching an astounding 55 medals—an 11-fold increase compared to the 5 medals secured in 2015. The event saw the participation of 21 nations, with India finishing fifth, its highest rank since the tournament’s inception in 1984.

The 68-member Indian team, comprising 42 men and 26 women, achieved a historic milestone by winning 8 gold, 18 silver, and 29 bronze medals across seven disciplines. This marks a significant improvement from their 2015 outing in Taiwan, where they ended ninth with only 2 gold and 3 silver medals.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, felicitated the team during a special interaction at his residence on Monday. Praising the athletes and their support staff, he stated, “You have not only won medals but also brought immense pride and honour to the nation. The government is committed to improving sports infrastructure, governance, and coaching to support athletes like you. Your achievements demonstrate India’s positive trajectory in sports.”

Record-Breaking Performances Across Disciplines

The Indian contingent showcased extraordinary talent, securing medals across multiple events:

3 medals, with 1 silver and 2 bronze. Wrestling: 8 medals, including 1 gold, 1 silver, and 6 bronze.

Top Medal Performers

dominated wrestling, earning double gold in freestyle and Greco-Roman categories. Milanmeet Kaur emerged victorious in judo, securing gold in the Under 48 KG category and bronze in team competitions.

Preparation and Support

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) played a pivotal role in the team’s success, organizing training camps for the athletes at premier facilities, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, SAI NCOE Sonepat, and SAI Regional Centre Lucknow. Financial support for travel and accommodation in Malaysia was also provided, ensuring the athletes were well-prepared and focused on their performance.

A Growing Legacy

The Indian team’s performance marks a turning point in the nation’s participation in the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games. With a strong support system, improved infrastructure, and dedicated athletes, India is poised to scale greater heights in international deaf sports competitions.

India’s remarkable journey at the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games not only celebrates the talent and perseverance of its athletes but also sets the stage for continued excellence in global arenas.