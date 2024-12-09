Jitin Prasada Inaugurates 4th IIGF with Vision for Secure, Sustainable, and Inclusive Digital Ecosystem

The 4th India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) commenced at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with Sh. Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), delivering the inaugural address. The three-day event brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society under the theme, “Innovating Internet Governance for India”, aiming to harness the Internet for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Minister Prasada emphasized IIGF as a platform for action, not just dialogue. “This forum must lead to actionable outcomes that reflect our core values of equality, transparency, and sustainability, ensuring the Internet remains a tool for empowerment,” he said.

The event was graced by dignitaries, including Shri S Krishnan (Secretary, MeitY), Shivnath Thukral (Vice President, Meta India), Dr. Devesh Tyagi (CEO, NIXI), and several other experts. The forum focuses on empowering connections, responsible AI development, building a sustainable digital ecosystem, and strengthening trust and safety online.

India’s Digital Transformation: A Global Model

Highlighting the transformative impact of Digital India, Sh. Prasada shared insights into the initiative’s success over the past decade, showcasing achievements like UPI, Aadhaar, Bharat Net, and the reduction of the digital divide. He remarked, “With nearly 1 billion Internet users and 95% of villages linked to 3G-4G, India’s digital journey has become a beacon for global innovation.”

He noted that India’s startup ecosystem has reached over 600 districts, with more than half of these ventures led by women, underscoring the inclusivity of the digital revolution.

AI for All: India’s Vision for Artificial Intelligence

In his address, the Minister outlined the government’s ambitions for AI development under the ₹10,000 crore India AI Mission. The initiative seeks to democratize AI benefits, foster innovation, and secure India’s place as a global AI leader. “Our focus is to make AI in India and for India, ensuring it serves the world equitably,” he stated.

Building a Resilient, Green, and Secure Internet

The rapid expansion of India’s digital economy has introduced environmental and cybersecurity challenges. Minister Prasada highlighted proactive measures, including promoting green innovations and adopting renewable energy to reduce the digital sector's carbon footprint.

On cybersecurity, he emphasized the importance of real-time threat detection systems and multi-stakeholder collaboration to maintain a resilient and secure digital ecosystem. He lauded India’s active participation in global forums like the UN Global Digital Compact and GPAI, showcasing the nation’s leadership in global Internet governance.

Key Highlights of IIGF 2024

The event covers five priority areas critical for India’s digital growth:

Empowering Connections: Bridging the digital divide to ensure equitable Internet access.

Legal and Regulatory Frameworks: Balancing growth-friendly policies with user safety.

Responsible AI: Addressing ethical concerns in AI applications.

Greener Internet: Advocating for environmentally sustainable digital practices.

Trust and Safety: Strengthening cybersecurity and fostering user trust.

Shri S Krishnan’s Call for Internet Resilience

Shri Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, reflected on the transformative impact of the Internet and the lessons from past IIGF editions. He stressed the importance of Internet resilience, asking, “What happens if there’s a disruption? Are we prepared to ensure that essential services remain functional for citizens?”

The discussions aim to forge policies and frameworks to maintain the Internet’s stability and continuity amid challenges.

Looking Ahead

The IIGF 2024 serves as a platform for shaping India’s role as a leader in inclusive and innovative Internet governance. With a focus on actionable outcomes, the forum is expected to deliver transformative solutions to build a future-ready digital ecosystem.