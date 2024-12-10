UN Expert Praises Côte d’Ivoire’s Refugee Support and Anti-Terrorism Efforts

Côte d’Ivoire has been commended by the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Ben Saul, for its extensive efforts in hosting over 63,000 asylum seekers fleeing terrorist violence from neighbouring countries. During his 10-day visit, Saul acknowledged the government’s balanced approach, combining robust security measures with developmental initiatives aimed at fostering long-term stability in the northern region.

Refugee Management and Community Resilience

Despite significant challenges, Côte d’Ivoire has maintained its commitment to managing the influx of asylum seekers while ensuring community stability. "The government’s proactive measures and the resilience of host communities deserve commendation," said Saul. He emphasized the importance of providing durable solutions to displaced populations, highlighting that the integration efforts have resulted in minimal security incidents since 2021.

The Special Rapporteur also praised Côte d’Ivoire's humanitarian initiatives, noting its investments in improving the livelihoods of both refugees and local populations in the northern region. This dual focus aims to mitigate tensions and create inclusive opportunities for displaced and host communities alike.

Legislative and Strategic Progress

Saul highlighted recent legislative advancements but recommended that Côte d’Ivoire refine its legal definition of terrorism to align with international standards. A more precise definition would ensure that counter-terrorism measures target genuine threats without inadvertently infringing on human rights.

He also welcomed the forthcoming National Strategy for the Prevention of Violent Extremism and the Fight Against Terrorism, urging transparency and inclusivity in its implementation. "Engagement with all stakeholders, including civil society, will be critical to the success of the strategy," Saul noted.

Prison Reform and Human Rights Concerns

The Special Rapporteur underscored the need for significant improvements in prison conditions, particularly in addressing overcrowding. "Prisons must meet international human rights standards to uphold the dignity of all detainees," he said. He also called for improved case follow-up procedures for individuals involved in terrorism-related offenses to ensure justice and fairness.

Protecting Civil Society and Human Rights

Saul expressed concern over Côte d’Ivoire’s 2023 counter-financing of terrorism legislation and a recent ordinance targeting civil society organizations. He cautioned that such measures should not disproportionately affect human rights or the operational capacity of civil society groups.

Future Reporting and Recommendations

Saul plans to present a detailed report on his findings to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2026, providing further recommendations to strengthen Côte d’Ivoire’s anti-terrorism framework while safeguarding human rights.

Looking Ahead

The UN expert’s visit underscores the critical role Côte d’Ivoire plays in regional stability. Its proactive measures serve as a model for balancing security, humanitarian support, and community resilience amid escalating threats in West Africa. Continued collaboration between the government, civil society, and international partners will be essential in ensuring the protection of human rights while countering violent extremism.