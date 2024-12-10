UN Experts Condemn Taliban’s Ban on Female Medical Education, Warn of Dire Health Consequences

UN experts have expressed grave concern over reports that the Taliban has intensified its restrictions on women and girls by barring them from pursuing education at medical institutions in Afghanistan. This new prohibition represents another step in the regime’s systematic dismantling of women’s fundamental rights since its return to power in August 2021.

The experts condemned the ban, stating, “If implemented, the reported new ban will be yet another inexplicable, totally unjustifiable blow to the health, dignity, and futures of Afghan women and girls. It will undoubtedly lead to unnecessary suffering, illness, and possibly deaths, which could amount to femicide.”

This restriction exacerbates an already dire healthcare crisis. Afghanistan’s healthcare system relies on female medics to treat women and girls, in alignment with the Taliban's mandate that only women can provide care to female patients. With maternal and pediatric healthcare already in crisis and marked by some of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the world, the ban could lead to catastrophic consequences for Afghan families.

Systematic Erosion of Women’s Rights

Since regaining control, the Taliban has systematically eroded women’s rights, including access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and speech. This ban on medical education compounds the ongoing humanitarian crisis, further marginalizing women and undermining their role in society.

The experts described the decision as a "direct assault on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan," deepening systemic discrimination and threatening the survival of countless individuals reliant on a fragile healthcare system.

International Response and Calls for Action

The experts urged the de facto authorities to reverse their decision and called on the international community to act decisively. “The world must unite in solidarity and action with Afghan women and girls to ensure their fundamental rights are upheld,” they said.

In response to the escalating crisis, several international organizations and governments have expressed their condemnation. Rights groups warn that the ongoing oppression not only violates international human rights standards but also jeopardizes Afghanistan’s long-term development and stability.

Recommendations for Action

Immediate Reversal of the Ban: The Taliban must prioritize the well-being of Afghan citizens by rescinding the prohibition on female medical education.

Targeted Sanctions and Accountability: The international community should implement measures to hold the Taliban accountable for violations of women’s rights.

Support for Civil Society: International aid should empower local organizations advocating for women’s rights and healthcare access.

Increased Humanitarian Assistance: Aid programs must address the worsening healthcare crisis, particularly for maternal and child health.

The Taliban’s actions underscore the urgent need for a unified global response to protect Afghan women and girls. Advocates stress that international silence risks normalizing a regime that denies half its population the right to education and healthcare, perpetuating a cycle of inequality and suffering.