Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for DHFL Scam Accused Dheeraj Wadhawan

The Supreme Court dismissed the CBI's plea against bail granted to former DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan, involved in a multi-crore bank loan scam. The court cited his medical conditions and the extended trial time as reasons. The Bombay High Court had imposed restrictions on his activities and travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:36 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for DHFL Scam Accused Dheeraj Wadhawan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to former DHFL promoter, Dheeraj Wadhawan, on medical grounds. Wadhawan is embroiled in a multi-crore bank loan scam case.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar highlighted the enormity of the case and noted that the trial would unlikely conclude within a decade, influencing their decision to deny issuing notice. The court acknowledged the significant amount involved in the case.

The high court had pointed out Wadhawan's multiple ailments, which could not be adequately addressed from jail in emergencies. Conditions for his bail include prohibiting illegal activities, tampering with evidence, and traveling abroad without court approval. The charges stem from alleged conspiracy and massive loan fraud involving DHFL and a consortium of banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024