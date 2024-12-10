Supreme Court Upholds Bail for DHFL Scam Accused Dheeraj Wadhawan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to former DHFL promoter, Dheeraj Wadhawan, on medical grounds. Wadhawan is embroiled in a multi-crore bank loan scam case.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar highlighted the enormity of the case and noted that the trial would unlikely conclude within a decade, influencing their decision to deny issuing notice. The court acknowledged the significant amount involved in the case.

The high court had pointed out Wadhawan's multiple ailments, which could not be adequately addressed from jail in emergencies. Conditions for his bail include prohibiting illegal activities, tampering with evidence, and traveling abroad without court approval. The charges stem from alleged conspiracy and massive loan fraud involving DHFL and a consortium of banks.

