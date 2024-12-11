Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Judge's Alleged Hate Speech at VHP Event

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India has called on MPs to take action against an Allahabad High Court judge accused of hate speech at a VHP event. Justice Shekhar Yadav's remarks reportedly contradicted constitutional principles, sparking widespread criticism and calls for judicial accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:58 IST
  • India

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has made a strong call to Members of Parliament, urging decisive action against Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Yadav for delivering what has been described as a 'hate speech' at a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event.

Justice Yadav's comments during a provincial VHP convention have triggered significant backlash. Allegations suggest that he promoted majoritarian ideology, contradicting the principles of equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution, leading to serious concerns about judicial ethics.

As criticism mounts, CBCI emphasized the urgent need for Parliament to intervene. The body has expressed disappointment with political parties' inaction, yet some MPs are reportedly preparing to initiate removal proceedings against the judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

