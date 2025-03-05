Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Rajasthan: VHP Demands Action Over Alleged 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded strict laws to address alleged cases of 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in Rajasthan. Accusations involve the sexual exploitation and blackmailing of minor Hindu girls by Muslim youths. Protests have arisen, with calls for a CBI inquiry and stricter regulations.

In Rajasthan, accusations of 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' have fueled a demand by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for stringent laws to tackle these alleged issues.

Amidst the uproar, VHP regional secretary Suresh Upadhyay has drawn attention to several cases involving the alleged sexual exploitation and blackmailing of Hindu minors by Muslim men.

The incidents have sparked protests and demand for government intervention, calling for a CBI inquiry and reassessment of local law enforcement practices.

