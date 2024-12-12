Delayed Justice: Routh's Trial for Attempted Assassination

Defense attorneys for Ryan Wesley Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, petitioned a federal judge on Wednesday for a trial delay. They argue that more preparation time is needed to review the extensive evidence collected against Routh and to consider an insanity defense.

The defense team expressed concerns to District Judge Aileen Cannon about the upcoming February trial date, citing the voluminous evidence, including 17 cellphones and extensive video footage. Assistant federal public defender Kristy Militello highlighted the case's intricacies, drawing comparisons to complex fraud cases and the January 6 Capitol attack inquiries.

Prosecutor John Shipley Jr. acknowledged the unrealistic February date but expressed concerns about delaying until December, citing potential speedy trial right violations. Routh, charged with attempted assassination and facing a possible life sentence, remains in federal custody as both sides prepare for a potential courtroom battle over an insanity defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)