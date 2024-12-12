Left Menu

Delayed Justice: Routh's Trial for Attempted Assassination

Ryan Wesley Routh's federal trial for attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump is delayed. Defense attorneys requested more time to review extensive evidence and consider an insanity defense. The trial schedule is contested due to Routh's speedy trial rights and evidence complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortpierce | Updated: 12-12-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 01:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defense attorneys for Ryan Wesley Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, petitioned a federal judge on Wednesday for a trial delay. They argue that more preparation time is needed to review the extensive evidence collected against Routh and to consider an insanity defense.

The defense team expressed concerns to District Judge Aileen Cannon about the upcoming February trial date, citing the voluminous evidence, including 17 cellphones and extensive video footage. Assistant federal public defender Kristy Militello highlighted the case's intricacies, drawing comparisons to complex fraud cases and the January 6 Capitol attack inquiries.

Prosecutor John Shipley Jr. acknowledged the unrealistic February date but expressed concerns about delaying until December, citing potential speedy trial right violations. Routh, charged with attempted assassination and facing a possible life sentence, remains in federal custody as both sides prepare for a potential courtroom battle over an insanity defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

