Hong Kong Riots: Lam Cheuk-ting Convicted Amidst Ongoing Crackdown

On Thursday, a Hong Kong court convicted former pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting of rioting, following a July 2019 attack by a white-shirted mob during pro-democracy protests.

Over 100 men assaulted passers-by and reporters with sticks at the Yuen Long MTR station, leading to Lam's arrest a year later for allegedly inciting violence. Lam claims he was attacked while attempting to help victims.

The verdict, which also convicted six others, has caused outcry among relatives. District Judge Stanley Chan attributed blame to Lam's actions that night, asserting his intent was political rather than mediatory. Lam, already serving a separate sentence, faces additional jail time as Hong Kong continues its crackdown on dissent post-2019 protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)