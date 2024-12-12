Russia-Turkey Diplomatic Resilience Amid Syrian Crisis

Amid the ongoing Syrian crisis, Russia's deputy foreign minister has affirmed that the bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara have not seen any deterioration. This was reported by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Alexander Grushko, the deputy foreign minister, emphasized that both nations maintain an active dialogue concerning various matters, including the contentious issue of Syria. Relations between Russia and Turkey remain robust in the face of geopolitical tensions.

The continuous engagement between these two countries highlights their ability to navigate complex political landscapes while maintaining mutual cooperation and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)