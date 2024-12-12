Left Menu

Russia-Turkey Diplomatic Resilience Amid Syrian Crisis

Russia's deputy foreign minister assured that the bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara remain intact despite the Syrian crisis. Continuous dialogue on various issues underscores the diplomatic resilience between the two nations.

Amid the ongoing Syrian crisis, Russia's deputy foreign minister has affirmed that the bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara have not seen any deterioration. This was reported by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Alexander Grushko, the deputy foreign minister, emphasized that both nations maintain an active dialogue concerning various matters, including the contentious issue of Syria. Relations between Russia and Turkey remain robust in the face of geopolitical tensions.

The continuous engagement between these two countries highlights their ability to navigate complex political landscapes while maintaining mutual cooperation and stability.

