Indefinite Detention for British Nazi Sympathiser in Immigration Lawyer Attack

Cavan Medlock, a British Nazi sympathiser, was sentenced to indefinite detention after targeting immigration lawyer Toufique Hossain in a knife attack. He aimed to incite right-wing extremism by displaying Nazi and Confederate flags. Medlock, judged unfit for trial, was found to have made threats and prepared a terrorist act.

A British Nazi sympathiser has been sentenced to indefinite detention following a knife attack targeting a prominent immigration lawyer, Toufique Hossain, in London. Cavan Medlock, 32, armed with a knife, handcuffs, and flags, intended to incite right-wing extremism with the attack in September 2020.

Medlock sought to restrain Hossain and display Nazi and Confederate flags as a 'rallying cry' for others with extremist views. Fortunately, he was disarmed by a receptionist before police arrived. The attack was prompted by an article in the Daily Mail, though the publication denied supporting any form of terrorism.

Due to being unfit to stand trial, the jury at Kingston Crown Court focused on whether Medlock committed the acts rather than delivering a traditional verdict. The court found he made threats and prepared a terrorist act. Judge Joel Bennathan condemned Medlock's assault on those performing essential legal work.

