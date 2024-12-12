Left Menu

Punjab's Fight for Farmers' Rights: Dallewal's Hunger Strike Intensifies

Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike has entered its 17th day as he demands legal guarantees for MSP for every farmer. Dallewal's condition worsens as leaders urge the government to begin meaningful dialogues to address farmers' pressing issues, amid attention from farmer organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:49 IST
Punjab's Fight for Farmers' Rights: Dallewal's Hunger Strike Intensifies
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike has reached its 17th day as he campaigns for legal guarantees on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, which he equates to a fundamental right. Dallewal penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging action and citing promises made by previous governments.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, plan to visit Dallewal, whose health is deteriorating according to a medical checkup. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan stressed the urgency for the Union government to engage in meaningful discussions with the farmers to resolve issues.

Dallewal and other farmers have been persistently demonstrating at border points, following past attempts to march to Delhi. Their demands include legal MSP guarantees, debt waivers, and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, alongside justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

