Mamata Banerjee Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Mamata Banerjee strongly opposes the Union government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, labeling it as unconstitutional and anti-federal. She believes it centralizes power and undermines democracy. Despite the BJP's defense, opposition parties fear potential disruption to India's federal structure and threat to regional parties.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sharply criticized the Union government's decision to advocate for simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, denouncing the initiative as unconstitutional and anti-federal.
Banerjee, in a social media post, asserted that the 'One Nation, One Election' legislation represents an effort to centralize power and poses a risk to India's democratic framework. She emphasized that her MPs will staunchly oppose the legislation in Parliament, highlighting the fight as crucial for preserving democratic integrity.
While the BJP defends the proposal as a governance-enhancing measure, the opposition, including the Trinamool Congress, voices concerns about potential federal disruption and power centralization, questioning the implications of such an extensive electoral reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by Opposition members over various issues.
Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Entry into Lok Sabha alongside Chavan
Priyanka Gandhi Ascends to Lok Sabha: A Symbol of Trust and Commitment
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan take oath as Lok Sabha MPs.
Waqf Bill anti-federal and anti-secular, targeted towards a particular section, alleges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.