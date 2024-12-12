Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Mamata Banerjee strongly opposes the Union government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, labeling it as unconstitutional and anti-federal. She believes it centralizes power and undermines democracy. Despite the BJP's defense, opposition parties fear potential disruption to India's federal structure and threat to regional parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:56 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sharply criticized the Union government's decision to advocate for simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, denouncing the initiative as unconstitutional and anti-federal.

Banerjee, in a social media post, asserted that the 'One Nation, One Election' legislation represents an effort to centralize power and poses a risk to India's democratic framework. She emphasized that her MPs will staunchly oppose the legislation in Parliament, highlighting the fight as crucial for preserving democratic integrity.

While the BJP defends the proposal as a governance-enhancing measure, the opposition, including the Trinamool Congress, voices concerns about potential federal disruption and power centralization, questioning the implications of such an extensive electoral reform.

