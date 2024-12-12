Left Menu

Temple Idols Vandalized: Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the vandalism of two idols at a temple. The incident, which occurred overnight, also involved theft. Authorities are following leads based on a local resident's complaint, with a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:59 IST
Temple Idols Vandalized: Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are actively investigating an incident of vandalism and theft at a local temple, where two religious idols were found damaged late Wednesday night.

Villagers discovered the crime scene Thursday morning, noting that the temple gate's lock was broken and Rs 1,200 stolen.

Based on a complaint by resident Munna Singh, police have initiated proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as confirmed by Station House Officer Akhilesh Pandey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024