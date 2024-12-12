Temple Idols Vandalized: Investigation Underway

Authorities are actively investigating an incident of vandalism and theft at a local temple, where two religious idols were found damaged late Wednesday night.

Villagers discovered the crime scene Thursday morning, noting that the temple gate's lock was broken and Rs 1,200 stolen.

Based on a complaint by resident Munna Singh, police have initiated proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as confirmed by Station House Officer Akhilesh Pandey.

(With inputs from agencies.)