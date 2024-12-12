Tragic Incident Spurs Probe into Child's Death at Shelter Home

In a tragic turn of events, a five-month-old girl named Archana died while being transferred from a district hospital to Agra after falling critically ill. She was a resident at a government child shelter home.

According to District Probation Officer Vikas Chand, the baby was initially taken to the district hospital but, due to her worsening condition, was referred to Agra. Unfortunately, she passed away during the journey. A post-mortem was performed on Wednesday, and authorities are currently waiting for the report to determine the cause of death, with a lung infection as a potential cause.

The district magistrate, Pulkit Khare, has mandated a magisterial investigation to ensure thoroughness and transparency in the inquiry. Further actions will be determined based on the post-mortem results and inquiry conclusions.

