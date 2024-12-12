Left Menu

Tragic Incident Spurs Probe into Child's Death at Shelter Home

A five-month-old girl, Archana, died en route to Agra from a government child shelter home after falling seriously ill. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into her death to determine the exact cause, with lung infection being a preliminary suspicion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:09 IST
Tragic Incident Spurs Probe into Child's Death at Shelter Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a five-month-old girl named Archana died while being transferred from a district hospital to Agra after falling critically ill. She was a resident at a government child shelter home.

According to District Probation Officer Vikas Chand, the baby was initially taken to the district hospital but, due to her worsening condition, was referred to Agra. Unfortunately, she passed away during the journey. A post-mortem was performed on Wednesday, and authorities are currently waiting for the report to determine the cause of death, with a lung infection as a potential cause.

The district magistrate, Pulkit Khare, has mandated a magisterial investigation to ensure thoroughness and transparency in the inquiry. Further actions will be determined based on the post-mortem results and inquiry conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024