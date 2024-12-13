Navigating Governance: Anandiben Patel’s Journey in Uttar Pradesh

Anandiben Patel, the longest-serving governor of Uttar Pradesh since 2019, outlines her governance approach, focusing on collaboration with the government for public welfare. Despite challenges faced in states like West Bengal and Kerala, Patel maintains a smooth relationship, aiding her efforts in state university reforms.

Her initiatives extend to public health missions such as the eradication of tuberculosis and administering HPV vaccines. Additionally, she connects universities with anganwadis to boost enrolment by 50%. Patel believes that engaging the public in these missions is crucial for their success.

Recounting her past governance experience, Patel insists on honest work and criticizes passivity in executing government projects. She encourages viewing transparency as a cornerstone in fulfilling constitutional responsibilities, and advocates setting positive examples for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)