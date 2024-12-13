Left Menu

Navigating Governance: Anandiben Patel’s Journey in Uttar Pradesh

Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh's first female governor since 1949, discusses her role, emphasizing a harmonious relationship with the government. She highlights challenges in other states and underscores her initiatives in university reforms and public health. Patel stresses transparency and public welfare in her governance approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:59 IST
Navigating Governance: Anandiben Patel’s Journey in Uttar Pradesh
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Anandiben Patel, the longest-serving governor of Uttar Pradesh since 2019, outlines her governance approach, focusing on collaboration with the government for public welfare. Despite challenges faced in states like West Bengal and Kerala, Patel maintains a smooth relationship, aiding her efforts in state university reforms.

Her initiatives extend to public health missions such as the eradication of tuberculosis and administering HPV vaccines. Additionally, she connects universities with anganwadis to boost enrolment by 50%. Patel believes that engaging the public in these missions is crucial for their success.

Recounting her past governance experience, Patel insists on honest work and criticizes passivity in executing government projects. She encourages viewing transparency as a cornerstone in fulfilling constitutional responsibilities, and advocates setting positive examples for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024