Left Menu

Jailer Suspended Over Telangana Farmer's Handcuffed Hospital Visit

A jailer in Telangana's Vikarabad district has been suspended after a farmer, Heerya Naik, was taken to hospital in handcuffs. Naik, implicated in a November 11 incident, was escorted by Cyberabad police due to a false crime number. The opposition criticized the government's actions as 'inhuman.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:45 IST
Jailer Suspended Over Telangana Farmer's Handcuffed Hospital Visit
Farmers' Union Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A jailer in Telangana’s Vikarabad district has been suspended after a farmer was taken to a hospital in handcuffs, according to police officials.

The farmer, Heerya Naik, was involved in an incident on November 11 and was wrongfully escorted by Cyberabad police due to a miscommunication involving a false crime number.

This incident has sparked criticism from opposition parties, branding the government's actions as 'inhuman.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024