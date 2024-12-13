Jailer Suspended Over Telangana Farmer's Handcuffed Hospital Visit

A jailer in Telangana’s Vikarabad district has been suspended after a farmer was taken to a hospital in handcuffs, according to police officials.

The farmer, Heerya Naik, was involved in an incident on November 11 and was wrongfully escorted by Cyberabad police due to a miscommunication involving a false crime number.

This incident has sparked criticism from opposition parties, branding the government's actions as 'inhuman.'

(With inputs from agencies.)