Jailer Suspended Over Telangana Farmer's Handcuffed Hospital Visit
A jailer in Telangana's Vikarabad district has been suspended after a farmer, Heerya Naik, was taken to hospital in handcuffs. Naik, implicated in a November 11 incident, was escorted by Cyberabad police due to a false crime number. The opposition criticized the government's actions as 'inhuman.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A jailer in Telangana’s Vikarabad district has been suspended after a farmer was taken to a hospital in handcuffs, according to police officials.
The farmer, Heerya Naik, was involved in an incident on November 11 and was wrongfully escorted by Cyberabad police due to a miscommunication involving a false crime number.
This incident has sparked criticism from opposition parties, branding the government's actions as 'inhuman.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
