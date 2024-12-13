Left Menu

Russia Claims Significant Territorial Gains in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry stated its Eastern Grouping of forces has acquired over 300 square kilometres in Ukraine in the past month, capturing seven settlements. Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov visited these forces to inspect them, as reported by Russian news agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:46 IST
  • Russia

In recent developments, Russia's defence ministry announced that its Eastern Grouping has seized more than 300 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory over the last month.

According to reports from Russian news agencies, this has resulted in the capture of seven settlements.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov personally visited the Eastern Grouping to conduct troop inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

