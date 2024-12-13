High-Stakes Connections: Prince Andrew's Ties with Controversial Chinese Businessman

A Chinese businessman, identified only as H6, has been banned from Britain for national security reasons due to his connections with Prince Andrew. H6, known for facilitating investments, was removed from a Beijing-London flight in February 2023, with the ban formalized the following month.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission rejected his appeal, highlighting H6's clandestine links to China's Communist Party and the United Front Work Department. Documents revealed how Prince Andrew had authorized him to initiate a financial venture targeting Chinese investors.

Buckingham Palace remains silent on the matter, and reports suggest H6 obscured his affiliations, fostering relationships that Beijing could exploit. Britain's Home Office described a potential misuse of influence on a senior royal, given the pressures on Prince Andrew.

(With inputs from agencies.)