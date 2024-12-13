Left Menu

High-Stakes Connections: Prince Andrew's Ties with Controversial Chinese Businessman

A Chinese businessman named H6, closely associated with Prince Andrew, has been banned from the UK for national security reasons. He was accused of obscuring ties with the Chinese Communist Party and creating relationships between UK figures and Chinese officials. His appeal was rejected by SIAC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:45 IST
High-Stakes Connections: Prince Andrew's Ties with Controversial Chinese Businessman
Representative Image Image Credit:

A Chinese businessman, identified only as H6, has been banned from Britain for national security reasons due to his connections with Prince Andrew. H6, known for facilitating investments, was removed from a Beijing-London flight in February 2023, with the ban formalized the following month.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission rejected his appeal, highlighting H6's clandestine links to China's Communist Party and the United Front Work Department. Documents revealed how Prince Andrew had authorized him to initiate a financial venture targeting Chinese investors.

Buckingham Palace remains silent on the matter, and reports suggest H6 obscured his affiliations, fostering relationships that Beijing could exploit. Britain's Home Office described a potential misuse of influence on a senior royal, given the pressures on Prince Andrew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024