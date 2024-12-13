Left Menu

Bail Granted in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case After Procedural Delay

The Sealdah court granted bail to Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh in a rape-murder case due to a delay in chargesheet filing. Mondal, accused of filing delays, and Ghosh, charged with evidence tampering, were released on bail bonds. The investigation, led by the CBI, continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:57 IST
Bail Granted in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case After Procedural Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sealdah court on Friday granted bail to former Tala police officer Abhijit Mondal and ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in a controversial rape and murder case. The decision was made after the chargesheet was not filed within the mandatory 90-day period.

Despite being granted bail, Ghosh will remain incarcerated due to another case of alleged financial misconduct. The two were arrested by the CBI, which is investigating the case under a Calcutta High Court order.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, alleging his involvement in the crime that took place in the hospital seminar room on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024