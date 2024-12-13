Bail Granted in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case After Procedural Delay

The Sealdah court on Friday granted bail to former Tala police officer Abhijit Mondal and ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in a controversial rape and murder case. The decision was made after the chargesheet was not filed within the mandatory 90-day period.

Despite being granted bail, Ghosh will remain incarcerated due to another case of alleged financial misconduct. The two were arrested by the CBI, which is investigating the case under a Calcutta High Court order.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, alleging his involvement in the crime that took place in the hospital seminar room on August 9.

