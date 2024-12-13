Left Menu

Red Cross Launches Hotlines to Reunite Syrian Families

The Red Cross has introduced two new hotlines aimed at reuniting Syrians separated by years of civil war. With over 35,000 missing persons cases reported, the ICRC remains committed to tracking them down, despite acknowledging the complexity and potential delay in processing these cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:29 IST
Red Cross Launches Hotlines to Reunite Syrian Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Red Cross announced on Friday the launch of two telephone hotlines designed to reconnect Syrians who have been missing for years with their families. This initiative comes as the conflict in Syria enters its 13th year, with over 35,000 cases of missing people reported to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Stephan Sakalian, head of the ICRC delegation in Syria, shared that one hotline is designated for prisoners and the other for families, aiming to bridge gaps between them. "Alongside reconnection efforts, we offer mental health support and financial assistance for reunifications, as well as legal aid and healthcare," he said during a Geneva press briefing connected remotely from Damascus.

While the recent openings within President Bashar al-Assad's detention system have fostered hope for reunions, patience is required. Sakalian cautioned that resolving these cases could take significant time due to the vast amount of information that needs processing. Additionally, the ICRC continues to search for three of its colleagues abducted in 2013, still striving to bring closure to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024