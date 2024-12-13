Red Cross Launches Hotlines to Reunite Syrian Families
The Red Cross has introduced two new hotlines aimed at reuniting Syrians separated by years of civil war. With over 35,000 missing persons cases reported, the ICRC remains committed to tracking them down, despite acknowledging the complexity and potential delay in processing these cases.
The Red Cross announced on Friday the launch of two telephone hotlines designed to reconnect Syrians who have been missing for years with their families. This initiative comes as the conflict in Syria enters its 13th year, with over 35,000 cases of missing people reported to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Stephan Sakalian, head of the ICRC delegation in Syria, shared that one hotline is designated for prisoners and the other for families, aiming to bridge gaps between them. "Alongside reconnection efforts, we offer mental health support and financial assistance for reunifications, as well as legal aid and healthcare," he said during a Geneva press briefing connected remotely from Damascus.
While the recent openings within President Bashar al-Assad's detention system have fostered hope for reunions, patience is required. Sakalian cautioned that resolving these cases could take significant time due to the vast amount of information that needs processing. Additionally, the ICRC continues to search for three of its colleagues abducted in 2013, still striving to bring closure to their families.
