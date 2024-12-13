Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Impartial Bail Decisions, Denies Special Consideration for Ministers

The Supreme Court ruled that official status, including that of ministers, doesn't warrant special bail considerations. This decision, part of a money-laundering case involving former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, emphasizes impartiality in judicial matters, asserting that legal decisions should be based on case facts, not individual influence.

The Supreme Court has reiterated that holding a public office, including that of a minister, does not warrant special considerations in bail matters. This assertion came as the court refused a plea for special treatment by former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who sought bail amid allegations of involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized that judicial discretion should be based solely on the factual matrix of a case. The bench granted Chatterjee conditional bail but dismissed his claim that official status entitled him to preferential treatment in judicial proceedings.

The court underscored the principle that lengthy pre-trial detentions infringe on the right to personal liberty under Article 21. However, it outlined that bail decisions should align with factors like the case's gravity, evidence tampering risks, and societal impacts before granting bail.

