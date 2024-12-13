Cofece Fines Walmex for Monopolistic Practices
Cofece, Mexico's antitrust authority, has fined Walmart's Mexican unit, Walmex, approximately $4.6 million for alleged monopolistic practices concerning suppliers. Walmex plans to contest the ruling, which stems from a four-year investigation by Cofece.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:51 IST
Mexico's antitrust authority, Cofece, has imposed a substantial fine on Walmex, the Mexican arm of Walmart, citing engagement in monopolistic practices with its suppliers.
In a statement released on Friday, Walmex disclosed that the penalty amounts to 93,366,000 pesos, or around $4.6 million, which the company intends to appeal.
This decision follows a comprehensive Cofece investigation spanning over four years, highlighting significant regulatory developments in Mexico's retail sector. With the exchange rate at $1 to 20.2422 Mexican pesos, the financial implications are substantial for the retail giant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cofece
- Walmex
- Walmart
- monopolistic
- practices
- fine
- suppliers
- antitrust
- Mexico
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FTC Launches Sweeping Antitrust Probe into Microsoft's Business Practices
Ochre Spirits Aims to Redefine Premium Flavoured Spirits Market
Neurosurgeon Fined Millions for Medicare Fraud
BMTC Cracks Down on Ticketless Travel, Collects Rs 19 Lakh in Fines
Google Under Investigation: CCI Launches Probe into Play Store's Real Money Gaming App Practices