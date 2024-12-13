Cofece Fines Walmex for Monopolistic Practices

Mexico's antitrust authority, Cofece, has imposed a substantial fine on Walmex, the Mexican arm of Walmart, citing engagement in monopolistic practices with its suppliers.

In a statement released on Friday, Walmex disclosed that the penalty amounts to 93,366,000 pesos, or around $4.6 million, which the company intends to appeal.

This decision follows a comprehensive Cofece investigation spanning over four years, highlighting significant regulatory developments in Mexico's retail sector. With the exchange rate at $1 to 20.2422 Mexican pesos, the financial implications are substantial for the retail giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)