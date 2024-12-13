UN Experts Condemn Iran’s New Hijab Law as a Violation of Fundamental Rights

United Nations human rights experts have raised serious concerns over Iran’s new Law on Protecting the Family through the Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab, which imposes harsh penalties on women and girls aged 12 and above for failing to wear a hijab. Calling it a severe infringement on women’s rights, the experts urged the Iranian government to repeal the law immediately.

Heightened Restrictions and Penalties

The new law, reportedly set to take effect today, significantly intensifies existing penalties for not wearing a hijab in public or online. Violators face severe consequences, including:

Hefty fines and prison sentences of up to 15 years.

Potential application of the death penalty under the charge of “corruption on earth.”

Additionally, the law penalizes acts such as “promoting or advertising nudity” and “immodest or improper dressing.” It also delegates enforcement to private citizens, families, and businesses, requiring them to report instances of unveiling.

State Control and Social Implications

The experts criticized the law as a gross violation of fundamental human rights, including bodily autonomy, equality, freedom of expression, and religious belief. The enforcement of mandatory veiling through state propaganda embedded in education and public campaigns perpetuates gender-based discrimination and limits freedoms.

The delegation of enforcement duties to private individuals and the reliance on surveillance technology have created a climate of fear, distrust, and division within communities. Vulnerable groups, including children and social media users, are expected to bear the brunt of economic punishments and social stigmatization.

“The law intensifies state control over women’s bodies, embedding systematic gender-based discrimination and segregation into Iranian society,” the UN experts stated.

Wider Impacts on Women’s Rights

The legislation is anticipated to escalate violence against women and girls, reinforce patriarchal norms, and restrict women’s participation in public life. Critics argue that by criminalizing personal freedoms and empowering private actors to enforce morality laws, the new measures will deepen existing inequalities and hinder social progress in Iran.

UN Experts’ Call to Action

UN experts strongly urged Iran to repeal the Hijab and Chastity Law and all other discriminatory legislation targeting women and girls. “This law constitutes a clear violation of fundamental human rights and legal norms,” they emphasized.

The experts further called for the international community to support efforts advocating for the repeal of gender-discriminatory laws in Iran and highlighted their ongoing engagement with the Iranian government on the issue.

Broader Context of Women’s Rights in Iran

Iran’s women’s rights movement has faced increased repression, with mandatory veiling laws serving as a focal point of resistance. Recent protests, including the global outcry over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022, have spotlighted systemic gender inequalities in the country. Despite international attention, activists have continued to face arrests, harassment, and even executions.

By doubling down on restrictive measures, Iran risks further alienating its population and facing mounting international criticism. Repealing such laws, experts assert, would be a critical step toward fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.