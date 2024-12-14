Left Menu

Bomb Threats Strike Delhi Schools, Prompting Third Scare in a Week

Six Delhi schools received bomb threats via email on Saturday, marking the third instance within a week. The emails, sent from 'childrenofallah@outlook.com', warned of impending attacks. Extensive searches by police and bomb squads revealed no suspicious findings, leading officials to dismiss the threats as hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:05 IST
Six schools in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats on Saturday, making it the third incident this week, according to officials.

The initial alert came at 6:09 am regarding Delhi Public School, RK Puram, said a Delhi Fire Services representative, prompting a swift response from the fire department, local police, and bomb squads.

Investigations confirmed the receipt of identical threats by five more schools, including Ryan International School and Gyan Bharati School, with emails traced to 'childrenofallah@outlook.com' at 1:47 am. All searches found no suspicious items, and the threats are considered hoaxes, police noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

