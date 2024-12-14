Bomb Threats Strike Delhi Schools, Prompting Third Scare in a Week

Six schools in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats on Saturday, making it the third incident this week, according to officials.

The initial alert came at 6:09 am regarding Delhi Public School, RK Puram, said a Delhi Fire Services representative, prompting a swift response from the fire department, local police, and bomb squads.

Investigations confirmed the receipt of identical threats by five more schools, including Ryan International School and Gyan Bharati School, with emails traced to 'childrenofallah@outlook.com' at 1:47 am. All searches found no suspicious items, and the threats are considered hoaxes, police noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)