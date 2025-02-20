Social Media Hoax Sparks Panic: Fugitive Sought

Authorities have charged a man for allegedly distributing fraudulent death announcements on social media, causing distress among villagers. The suspect, Ashutosh Kumar Dubey, reportedly used several fake identities created with different mobile numbers to perpetuate the hoax.

After a complaint by Chintamani Chaubey, police registered a case against Dubey at the Aurai station under IT Act sections 66C and 67A. Chaubey, a 65-year-old from Samdha village, reported that Dubey's actions led to unwarranted gatherings at his home.

The police's cyber cell verified Dubey's involvement in spreading the false information. Allegations also surfaced that Dubey threatened to kill Chaubey and his grandsons, Suraj and Deepak, prompting police to intensify their search as Dubey remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)