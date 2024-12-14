Tragic Turn in Shivrajpur: Dalit Girl's Death Sparks Investigation
A tragic incident in Shivrajpur involving the death of a 17-year-old Dalit girl has prompted an intense police investigation. The girl was found dead under suspicious conditions, leading to the detention of an 18-year-old youth who confessed to sexual assault. Additional clues are expected post the autopsy.
In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was discovered dead under distressing circumstances in her Shivrajpur home, police reported on Saturday.
The adolescent was found in a scantily clad state with sex enhancement drugs detected in her system, according to law enforcement officials.
An 18-year-old male has been detained for questioning, and he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim as per Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vijendra Dwivedi's statement. Her death comes at a time when her family was away attending a wedding. More insights are expected following the autopsy.
