Indiana's First State Execution in 15 Years: A Controversial Revival

After a 15-year hiatus, Indiana is poised to execute death row inmate Joseph Corcoran. Convicted in 1999 for the murder of four men, including his brother, his execution is set for Wednesday at Indiana State Prison.

The resumption of executions revives discussion surrounding the death penalty and highlights the secretive acquisition of lethal injection drugs.

Corcoran's sibling, who opposes capital punishment, emphasizes his mental illness, sparking further debate about ethical concerns in capital cases.

