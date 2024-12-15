Left Menu

Haryana's New Legal Framework and Drug-Free Vision: A Closer Look

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur chaired a meeting on implementing three new laws and the state's drug-free campaign. The laws aim to modernize the legal framework, replacing colonial-era codes. Haryana is set to be a model for implementation, with a focus on crime control and drug eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:41 IST
Haryana's New Legal Framework and Drug-Free Vision: A Closer Look
Shatrujeet Kapur
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, emphasized the urgency of effectively implementing three new criminal laws and intensifying the campaign for a drug-free state during a key meeting held on Sunday.

Attended by senior police officials through video conferencing, the meeting focused on the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam that replace outdated colonial-era laws. The DGP highlighted the expectations from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for Haryana to become a model jurisdiction for these reforms by February 28.

Kapur reiterated the commitment to creating a drug-free environment, stressing a zero-tolerance policy against drug peddling. He underscored the need for community engagement and strict legal action to curb the drug menace and maintained that the police forces are equipped and prepared to tackle crime with enhanced resources when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024