Haryana's New Legal Framework and Drug-Free Vision: A Closer Look

Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, emphasized the urgency of effectively implementing three new criminal laws and intensifying the campaign for a drug-free state during a key meeting held on Sunday.

Attended by senior police officials through video conferencing, the meeting focused on the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam that replace outdated colonial-era laws. The DGP highlighted the expectations from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for Haryana to become a model jurisdiction for these reforms by February 28.

Kapur reiterated the commitment to creating a drug-free environment, stressing a zero-tolerance policy against drug peddling. He underscored the need for community engagement and strict legal action to curb the drug menace and maintained that the police forces are equipped and prepared to tackle crime with enhanced resources when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)