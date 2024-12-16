Serbia Accused of Spying on Journalists: NoviSpy Scandal Unveiled

Serbian officials have been accused of installing locally developed spyware, named 'NoviSpy', on the mobile devices of several journalists and activists, according to a recent report by Amnesty International. The report is supported by digital forensic evidence and testimonies from affected individuals who claim their phones were hacked in the past few months.

Amnesty's findings indicate that software from Israeli surveillance company Cellebrite DI Ltd was initially used to unlock phones, enabling NoviSpy to capture covert screenshots and copy contact lists, which were then uploaded to a government-controlled server. These incidents were reportedly linked to interviews between the activists and Serbian authorities.

Cellebrite products are widely used by law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, for smartphone investigations. However, Cellebrite is now investigating the use of their technology by Serbian officials as it may breach their end-user license agreement. Meanwhile, the Norwegian government, which funded the delivery of Cellebrite devices to Serbia, expressed concern and is seeking further information.

