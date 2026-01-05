Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists; BJP Criticizes Congress Support
The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, sparking criticism from the BJP towards Congress for supporting these activists. The court found a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam regarding the 2020 Delhi riots. BJP demands Congress apologize for backing divisive forces.
The BJP has lashed out at the Congress after the Supreme Court refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots case. The decision was labeled a "big slap" on the Congress' face, with demands for an apology for allegedly supporting what the BJP calls the "tukde-tukde gang."
Supreme Court judges Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria found a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Khalid and Imam. On the other hand, the court granted bail to other activists involved in the same case, including Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and others.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted the decision as a victory for truth, challenging Congress to apologize. Another spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of supporting divisive elements, questioning the party's stance on national security.
