India's Constitution: A Testament to Endurance

India's Constitution, crafted 75 years ago, remains steadfast in its principles, unlike many nations whose constitutions have undergone significant changes. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauds the democratic growth of the nation, urging a renewed commitment to uphold the Constitution's spirit amidst global shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:08 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
India's Constitution continues to uphold its foundational ideals even after 75 years, as highlighted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a recent discussion in the Rajya Sabha. While around 50 countries that wrote their constitutions at the same time have since revised them, India's has largely remained intact.

Nirmala Sitharaman paid tribute to the 389 members of the Constituent Assembly, including 15 pioneering women, who meticulously crafted the Constitution in challenging conditions. She emphasized the Constitution's role in fostering India's democratic growth over the decades.

Sitharaman noted the unique position of India's Constitution in a global context post-World War II, where many nations have substantively altered their constitutional frameworks. The Rajya Sabha has opened the floor for a detailed debate on this cherished document's journey, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ensuring ample time for discussion.

