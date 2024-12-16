Anticipatory Bail Granted: Sushil Singhania Cleared in Bengaluru AI Engineer's Case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, involved in the high-profile suicide case of Artificial Intelligence engineer Atul Subhash.

This decision comes amidst a media frenzy following the arrests of Atul's wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law for allegedly abetting the suicide, based on evidence like a viral video and suicide note.

Sushil Singhania, a 69-year-old with medical issues, successfully argued that his involvement amounted merely to harassment, not abetment. The court mandated certain conditions, including surrender of his passport, to ensure further cooperation with the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)