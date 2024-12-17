Tragic Loss: Repatriation Efforts for 11 Punjabi Victims in Georgia

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has made a fervent appeal to the Punjab government, urging swift measures to repatriate the bodies of several Punjabis among 11 Indians who perished in a tragic incident in Georgia.

The Indian nationals were discovered dead in a Gudauri mountain resort restaurant, as confirmed by the Indian mission. According to Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, preliminary investigations ruled out violence or injuries, pointing to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi expressed profound sadness, extending condolences to the bereaved families. Aujla has called on Punjab's Chief Minister and the NRI Affairs Minister to expedite the repatriation process and support affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)