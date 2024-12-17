Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Repatriation Efforts for 11 Punjabi Victims in Georgia

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has urged the Punjab government to take immediate action to bring back the bodies of 11 Indians, including Punjabis, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Georgia. The incident occurred at a restaurant in the Gudauri mountain resort. Investigations indicate no signs of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:40 IST
Tragic Loss: Repatriation Efforts for 11 Punjabi Victims in Georgia
Gurjeet Singh Aujla
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has made a fervent appeal to the Punjab government, urging swift measures to repatriate the bodies of several Punjabis among 11 Indians who perished in a tragic incident in Georgia.

The Indian nationals were discovered dead in a Gudauri mountain resort restaurant, as confirmed by the Indian mission. According to Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, preliminary investigations ruled out violence or injuries, pointing to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi expressed profound sadness, extending condolences to the bereaved families. Aujla has called on Punjab's Chief Minister and the NRI Affairs Minister to expedite the repatriation process and support affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024