Tensions Rise in South China Sea Over Philippine Resupply Missions

The Philippines has confirmed the delivery of provisions to its military personnel stationed in the South China Sea's disputed areas, parts claimed by both Manila and Beijing. This resupply mission, involving a civilian vessel, took place from December 3 to December 14 and reportedly included morale-boosting 'Christmas packages' for soldiers.

According to China's coast guard, the Philippines made the delivery to an 'illegally grounded' warship at Second Thomas Shoal with Beijing's tacit permission. The Philippine military has not commented on specific missions, but images indicate deliveries were made to the Sierra Madre warship stationed at Second Thomas Shoal.

As tensions simmer, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the Philippines would refrain from deploying its navy to support fishermen at another contested shoal, Scarborough Shoal, in an effort to prevent escalation. This follows an incident earlier in December when Chinese coast guard vessels used a water cannon on a Philippine fisheries boat.

