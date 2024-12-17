Left Menu

Tensions Rise in South China Sea Over Philippine Resupply Missions

The Philippines recently delivered provisions to military personnel stationed at South China Sea features claimed by Beijing. China's coast guard acknowledged a civilian vessel was used with 'China's permission,' causing heightened tensions between the two nations. This development follows a year of increased disputes in the waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:28 IST
Tensions Rise in South China Sea Over Philippine Resupply Missions

The Philippines has confirmed the delivery of provisions to its military personnel stationed in the South China Sea's disputed areas, parts claimed by both Manila and Beijing. This resupply mission, involving a civilian vessel, took place from December 3 to December 14 and reportedly included morale-boosting 'Christmas packages' for soldiers.

According to China's coast guard, the Philippines made the delivery to an 'illegally grounded' warship at Second Thomas Shoal with Beijing's tacit permission. The Philippine military has not commented on specific missions, but images indicate deliveries were made to the Sierra Madre warship stationed at Second Thomas Shoal.

As tensions simmer, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the Philippines would refrain from deploying its navy to support fishermen at another contested shoal, Scarborough Shoal, in an effort to prevent escalation. This follows an incident earlier in December when Chinese coast guard vessels used a water cannon on a Philippine fisheries boat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024