Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR against BJP's B Y Vijayendra

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the First Information Report (FIR) against BJP state President B Y Vijayendra over allegations of extortion under the guise of electoral bonds.

The FIR, initiated in September by the Bengaluru police following a complaint by city activist Adarsh R Iyer, had also named Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Enforcement Directorate officials, and other BJP office-bearers at both state and national levels.

At the time of these allegations, Vijayendra served as BJP vice president, while his co-accused, Nalin Kumar Kateel, held the position of State BJP president. The court had previously quashed the case against Kateel on December 3.

