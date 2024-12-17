Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR against BJP's B Y Vijayendra

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the FIR against BJP state President B Y Vijayendra, accused of extortion involving electoral bonds. The complaint, filed by Bengaluru police, also implicated Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others. Previously, the FIR against Nalin Kumar Kateel was also dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:01 IST
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the First Information Report (FIR) against BJP state President B Y Vijayendra over allegations of extortion under the guise of electoral bonds.

The FIR, initiated in September by the Bengaluru police following a complaint by city activist Adarsh R Iyer, had also named Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Enforcement Directorate officials, and other BJP office-bearers at both state and national levels.

At the time of these allegations, Vijayendra served as BJP vice president, while his co-accused, Nalin Kumar Kateel, held the position of State BJP president. The court had previously quashed the case against Kateel on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

