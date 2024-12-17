Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of entire families, while advancing tanks in the south worsened the humanitarian crisis. The strikes led to at least 10 confirmed deaths in Gaza City's Daraj suburb, with other areas also affected.

The town of Beit Lahiya, under siege since October, saw significant casualties as well, with medics reporting up to 15 individuals feared dead or missing following a dawn airstrike. Efforts to confirm the situation were hampered by limited access for rescuers.

As ceasefire negotiations facilitated by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar resume, the region remains embroiled in conflict. Israel contends its actions target militants, as Palestinian authorities report civilian casualties and displacement numbering in the thousands.

