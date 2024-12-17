Unraveling the Mystery: Drone Sightings Across the Northeast

Drone sightings have surged in New Jersey and other parts of the northeastern United States, with the U.S. government now focusing on enhancing detection systems. Officials from the U.S. Defense Department, Homeland Security, FBI, and FAA revealed that fewer than 100 of over 5,000 reported sightings truly merit investigation.

The sightings, which began in the middle of November, have fueled numerous social media discussions, with a Facebook group titled 'New Jersey Mystery Drones - let's solve it' amassing nearly 75,000 members. Theories abound, ranging from extraterrestrial presence to foreign interventions, though officials assured that no safety risk exists from the reported drone activity.

The Biden administration is set to brief the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, indicating a continuous effort to address public concern. The agencies urge Congress for increased authority to deal with potential drone threats, highlighting the existence of over 1 million registered drones in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)