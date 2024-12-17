Naval Officer Granted Bail in High-Profile Trafficking Case

In a significant legal development, Indian Navy officer Braham Sharma has been granted bail amid accusations of orchestrating a human trafficking operation to South Korea using forged documents. Sharma had been under detention since June 2024, with the trial yet to commence.

The police allege that Sharma masterminded a scheme that sent 8 to 10 people to South Korea, charging Rs 10 lakh per person, using fake papers. Meanwhile, Sharma maintains his innocence, arguing that he was falsely implicated and has not benefited financially from the alleged crimes. The court has noted that other co-accused individuals have already been granted bail.

Prosecutors continue to oppose Sharma's bail, citing his alleged pivotal role in the criminal activities, a stance unbecoming of a Naval officer. Evidence presented includes possession of fake stamps and passports, reportedly handled by Sharma's associate and fellow Navy officer Vipin Dagar. Despite the prosecution's opposition, the court observed that a charge sheet has been filed, yet the trial has not yet commenced, warranting Sharma's bail.

