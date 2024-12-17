Left Menu

Naval Officer Granted Bail in High-Profile Trafficking Case

Indian Navy officer Braham Sharma was granted bail after being accused of leading a human trafficking ring to South Korea using forged documents. Sharma, detained since June 2024, claims innocence. The court's decision comes amid prosecutorial accusations of major involvement, and ongoing trial delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:28 IST
In a significant legal development, Indian Navy officer Braham Sharma has been granted bail amid accusations of orchestrating a human trafficking operation to South Korea using forged documents. Sharma had been under detention since June 2024, with the trial yet to commence.

The police allege that Sharma masterminded a scheme that sent 8 to 10 people to South Korea, charging Rs 10 lakh per person, using fake papers. Meanwhile, Sharma maintains his innocence, arguing that he was falsely implicated and has not benefited financially from the alleged crimes. The court has noted that other co-accused individuals have already been granted bail.

Prosecutors continue to oppose Sharma's bail, citing his alleged pivotal role in the criminal activities, a stance unbecoming of a Naval officer. Evidence presented includes possession of fake stamps and passports, reportedly handled by Sharma's associate and fellow Navy officer Vipin Dagar. Despite the prosecution's opposition, the court observed that a charge sheet has been filed, yet the trial has not yet commenced, warranting Sharma's bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

