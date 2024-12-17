Simultaneous Poll Bills: A Path to Political Stability?

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including Union ministers, have defended the introduction of bills designed to enable simultaneous elections, asserting that the move aims to establish political stability without infringing on state legislative rights.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled two bills in the Lok Sabha, claiming they provide a mechanism for synchronized polling. The opposition criticizes these bills as an assault on the Constitution and federal principles.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, senior BJP leader, labeled the introduction of the bills a 'historic day,' emphasizing the long-standing debate on simultaneous polls. He rebuffed opposition claims, arguing the bills do not harm the country's federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)