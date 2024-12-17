Joint Relief Efforts Shine Amid Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath

In the wake of Cyclone Fengal's devastating impact, Round Table India and Ladies Circle India, in partnership with Bangalore's Equiniti India, launched significant relief efforts across the battered regions of Puducherry and Karaikal.

Targeting tribal settlements and other vulnerable communities, relief materials were distributed, supporting over 2,000 families with rice and dry ration kits. Former PHRT 167 Chairman, N Venkataramani, emphasized the crucial role these NGOs played in aiding recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Amidst an unprecedented 24-hour rainfall of 48.4 cm, the relief operations underscored a committed spirit of solidarity and resilience, as NGOs facilitated the rebuilding of lives in the storm-stricken areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)