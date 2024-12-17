Left Menu

Joint Relief Efforts Shine Amid Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath

Round Table India, Ladies Circle India, and Equiniti India partnered to distribute essential relief supplies to over 2,000 families affected by Cyclone Fengal in Puducherry and Karaikal. Their collaborative efforts included providing rice and dry ration kits to victims, showcasing a community-driven response to an unprecedented downpour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:41 IST
  • India

In the wake of Cyclone Fengal's devastating impact, Round Table India and Ladies Circle India, in partnership with Bangalore's Equiniti India, launched significant relief efforts across the battered regions of Puducherry and Karaikal.

Targeting tribal settlements and other vulnerable communities, relief materials were distributed, supporting over 2,000 families with rice and dry ration kits. Former PHRT 167 Chairman, N Venkataramani, emphasized the crucial role these NGOs played in aiding recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Amidst an unprecedented 24-hour rainfall of 48.4 cm, the relief operations underscored a committed spirit of solidarity and resilience, as NGOs facilitated the rebuilding of lives in the storm-stricken areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

