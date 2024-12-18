Murder Indictment for Ivy League-Educated Shooter in Manhattan Tragedy

In a high-profile case, Luigi Mangione has been officially indicted on murder charges for allegedly killing UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson earlier this month.

The indictment, issued by New York prosecutors, includes 11 counts against Mangione, such as first-degree murder and terrorism-related offenses, suggesting the violence was motivated by a desire to affect government policy.

Currently in custody in Pennsylvania on separate gun charges, Mangione is awaiting extradition as New York authorities continue to pursue justice. Details about his personal struggles, including chronic back pain, have emerged, but remain unlinked to any possible motive for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)