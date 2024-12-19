Left Menu

Courage in Court: The Gisele Pelicot Case

The harrowing mass rape trial involving 51 men accused of assaulting Gisele Pelicot, with her ex-husband's complicity, has drawn global attention. As a symbol of resilience, Gisele waived anonymity to bring awareness and advocate for changes in France's rape laws, emphasizing consent and supporting other survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 06:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 06:32 IST
In a landmark case that has captured international attention, five French judges are set to deliver their verdicts in a mass rape trial involving 51 men accused of assaulting Gisele Pelicot. The case, orchestrated by her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot, has been condemned worldwide.

Dominique Pelicot admitted to drugging his wife over a decade to facilitate rape by strangers he met online. Prosecutors demand a maximum 20-year sentence for him and 4 to 18 years for the other defendants, who allegedly assaulted Gisele while she was unconscious.

The trial has spurred protests across France, igniting discussions on revising rape laws to include the necessity of consent. Gisele, a symbol of resilience, insists this battle transcends her personal ordeal, aspiring to embolden other victims to come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

