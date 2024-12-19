Left Menu

US Imposes Sanctions on Pakistani Ballistic Missile Program Backers

The United States has imposed sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including National Development Complex, for their roles in advancing Pakistan's ballistic missile program. The sanctions target entities involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery means, including Akhtar and Sons, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 06:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 06:36 IST
US Imposes Sanctions on Pakistani Ballistic Missile Program Backers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has sanctioned four Pakistani entities, amid concerns over Pakistan's ballistic missile program. Key entities include the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC), which, alongside other organizations, has been instrumental in Pakistan's missile development efforts.

The sanctioned entities are accused of contributing to the proliferation threat by supporting Pakistan's missile capabilities. This move is part of the U.S.'s broader strategy to curb the spread of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The list includes Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise, based in Karachi, and the NDC in Islamabad. These entities have allegedly provided equipment for the missile program, including specialized vehicle chassis and testing appliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024