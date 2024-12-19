US Imposes Sanctions on Pakistani Ballistic Missile Program Backers
The United States has imposed sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including National Development Complex, for their roles in advancing Pakistan's ballistic missile program. The sanctions target entities involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery means, including Akhtar and Sons, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has sanctioned four Pakistani entities, amid concerns over Pakistan's ballistic missile program. Key entities include the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC), which, alongside other organizations, has been instrumental in Pakistan's missile development efforts.
The sanctioned entities are accused of contributing to the proliferation threat by supporting Pakistan's missile capabilities. This move is part of the U.S.'s broader strategy to curb the spread of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.
The list includes Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise, based in Karachi, and the NDC in Islamabad. These entities have allegedly provided equipment for the missile program, including specialized vehicle chassis and testing appliances.
