US Imposes Sanctions on Pakistani Ballistic Missile Program Backers

The United States has sanctioned four Pakistani entities, amid concerns over Pakistan's ballistic missile program. Key entities include the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC), which, alongside other organizations, has been instrumental in Pakistan's missile development efforts.

The sanctioned entities are accused of contributing to the proliferation threat by supporting Pakistan's missile capabilities. This move is part of the U.S.'s broader strategy to curb the spread of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The list includes Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise, based in Karachi, and the NDC in Islamabad. These entities have allegedly provided equipment for the missile program, including specialized vehicle chassis and testing appliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)