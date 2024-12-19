Impeachment Motion Dismissed: A Battle for Reputation in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh dismissed an impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, terming it hasty and flawed. The notice, signed by 60 opposition members, accused the Vice President of bias. Harivansh called it a misadventure aimed at demeaning constitutional institutions.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated decision on Thursday as Deputy Chairman Harivansh dismissed an impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition had sought his removal, alleging biased conduct and lack of trust, but the deputy chairman ruled the attempt as flawed and damaging to his reputation.
Sources indicate that the ruling, presented by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, viewed the notice as an effort to undermine constitutional institutions. At least 60 opposition members backed this move, accusing Dhankhar of bias, but the motion was deemed hastily drawn up and lacking in factual foundation.
The deputy chairman condemned the motion as a publicity stunt, aimed at trivializing the esteemed office of the Vice President of the world's largest democracy. Harivansh's decision underscores the significance of maintaining the integrity of parliamentary procedures and protecting incumbent officials from unfounded attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's opposition party urges President Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree, reports AP.
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Opposition Calls for President Yoon's Resignation
Rahul Gandhi's Stand-off at Ghazipur: A Constitutional Clash
Rahul ji is on constitutional post, has constitutional right; he should be allowed to meet Sambhal victims' families: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
As leader of opposition, it's my constitutional right; I should have been allowed. Rahul Gandhi on being stopped from going to Sambhal.