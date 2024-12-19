Left Menu

Impeachment Motion Dismissed: A Battle for Reputation in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh dismissed an impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, terming it hasty and flawed. The notice, signed by 60 opposition members, accused the Vice President of bias. Harivansh called it a misadventure aimed at demeaning constitutional institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:02 IST
Impeachment Motion Dismissed: A Battle for Reputation in Rajya Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated decision on Thursday as Deputy Chairman Harivansh dismissed an impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition had sought his removal, alleging biased conduct and lack of trust, but the deputy chairman ruled the attempt as flawed and damaging to his reputation.

Sources indicate that the ruling, presented by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, viewed the notice as an effort to undermine constitutional institutions. At least 60 opposition members backed this move, accusing Dhankhar of bias, but the motion was deemed hastily drawn up and lacking in factual foundation.

The deputy chairman condemned the motion as a publicity stunt, aimed at trivializing the esteemed office of the Vice President of the world's largest democracy. Harivansh's decision underscores the significance of maintaining the integrity of parliamentary procedures and protecting incumbent officials from unfounded attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024