Impeachment Motion Dismissed: A Battle for Reputation in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated decision on Thursday as Deputy Chairman Harivansh dismissed an impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition had sought his removal, alleging biased conduct and lack of trust, but the deputy chairman ruled the attempt as flawed and damaging to his reputation.

Sources indicate that the ruling, presented by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, viewed the notice as an effort to undermine constitutional institutions. At least 60 opposition members backed this move, accusing Dhankhar of bias, but the motion was deemed hastily drawn up and lacking in factual foundation.

The deputy chairman condemned the motion as a publicity stunt, aimed at trivializing the esteemed office of the Vice President of the world's largest democracy. Harivansh's decision underscores the significance of maintaining the integrity of parliamentary procedures and protecting incumbent officials from unfounded attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)